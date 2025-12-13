Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is one of the trending movies in North America and worldwide. It has been performing well at the box office and has already achieved its break-even target. The film now aims to surpass the global total of the 2025 flop movie, which had a massive budget, to show its dominance at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The video game adaptation earned the $100 million milestone globally on its opening weekend alone. If things go as planned, it is expected to surpass $200 million very soon. But the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is definitely crossing the $150 million mark this weekend only. It is also on track to enter 2025’s global top 30 highest-grossing films list.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is performing strongly at the box office; however, it lost the #1 spot in the domestic rankings to Zootopia 2. The horror movie collected $2.3 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. With that, the film completes its first week in theaters, bringing the domestic total to $75.9 million.

Internationally, the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has grossed $60.15 million and may even surpass $100 million overseas. It depends on how well it performs overseas. Allied to the latest domestic total of $75.9 million, the worldwide collection of the sequel has hit the $136.1 million mark. It is crossing the $150 million mark in its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $76 million

International – $60.1 million

Worldwide – $136.1 million

On track to beat Tron: Ares’ global haul this weekend

Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto, is one of the biggest flops of the year since it had a budget of $220 million [via Deadline]. Its budget is 511.1% more than that of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, but it collected just $142.2 million worldwide. The horror sequel is less than $10 million away from surpassing the global box office haul of Tron: Ares and is expected to do so in under 15 days.

Tron: Ares is also the 29th highest-grossing film of the year, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is at #30 with $140.4 million global collections. Therefore, after surpassing Tron: Ares and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will enter the top 30 highest-grossing films list of 2025. The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel was released in the theaters on December 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office: After Surpassing 2 Twilight Films, It Now Sits Just Behind Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News