Wicked: For Good is experiencing a familiar late slowdown at the domestic box office, although it continues to pull in more than $1 million every day in the United States. The movie has already pushed its domestic haul into the top five earners of the year, a comfortable position for a musical that arrived with a $150 million production budget and surpassed its break-even mark early.

Now it keeps stacking profit on profit, giving the Broadway musical franchise a second win in a row. It seems green witches still hold plenty of charm for audiences.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance

Wicked: For Good’s worldwide numbers have climbed to $445.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo. A significant portion of that, approximately 67.8% or $302.2 million, originates from the domestic market. The overseas tally stands at $143.3 million. The international numbers could have been far higher, but the film leaned heavily on its American audience as it always knew where its real target audience lay.

Since its release, Wicked: For Good has been carried by the star pull of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. It all began with that jaw-dropping $69 million Friday opening on November 21. The momentum rolled into a 3-day weekend of $147 million, a figure that had the industry buzzing.

Wicked: For Good Competes With Major New Releases

After the first week, a dip of almost 72% by the third weekend dragged the film down to a modest $17.3 million, compared to the 58% dip in the second weekend after its massive launch.

The fall happened for a simple reason, as the box office turned into a battleground once Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stepped in. The titles pulled large crowds into their orbit, turning the year-end box office into a tight race where every title is now fighting hard for a piece of the audience.

Wicked: For Good Surpasses Twilight Films Domestically

Even with the ebb and flow, Wicked: For Good has kept up an impressive streak of earning more than a million dollars every single day for 24 days. This week’s numbers carried that rhythm, with Monday collecting $1.3 million, Tuesday rising to $2 million, and Wednesday returning to $1.3 million.

Wicked: For Good has already surged past two Twilight Saga titles, New Moon ($298.4 million) and Eclipse ($300.8 million), on the domestic chart. It now sits at number 112 among the highest-grossing domestic movies of all time, trailing Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince by a narrow margin. The Harry Potter movie stands at $302.3 million domestically.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

North America – $302.2 million

International – $143.3 million

Total – $445.6 million

With the fourth weekend closing in, the movie is set to pull in a few more millions and inch even closer to the prestigious top 100 domestic list, a place it now seems determined to claim.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

