The mood in Hollywood feels a lot more joyous as Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 keeps raking in millions with every passing day. Universal Pictures, still recalling the weak reception it faced in September with Him, now enjoys a brighter moment as the new horror sequel enters its profitable zone within a few days of release. The studio clearly needed a win like this, and the Emma Tammi film has delivered it quite unexpectedly.

A Powerful Opening Weekend That Surprised the Industry

The film had a production budget sitting between $36 million and $51 million and has already grossed $120.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. However, the most striking aspect is the strong support the United States’ domestic market is providing, with earnings reaching $73.6 million, accounting for a significant 61.3% contribution to the total tally. On the other hand, the international side brings in $46.5 million. The split shows a picture of a film that connected quickly with the home crowd and held their attention day after day.

The film broke every box office record on its very first day. It collected almost $30 million on Friday alone across 3,412 theatres, pulling an average of $8,779 per screen. Then it rolled into the weekend with a heavy swing, pulling in $64 million in its 3-day opening. That placed it as the second-highest-grossing horror opening of the year, sitting right behind The Conjuring: Last Rites ($84 million). The early heat never cooled down, as even with the usual weekday dip, the movie held its ground. On Wednesday, it slipped only 35% from Tuesday’s numbers, still managing to collect $2.5 million.

With that number, it is now ranked 26th among the highest-grossing films of the year in the United States, trailing The Black Phone 2 ($77.3 million) by one spot.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Surpasses Big Budget Releases

Along the way, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has cleared some surprising titles. It previously moved past Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later ($70.3 million) and the high-budget disappointment One Battle After Another ($70.6 million). Now it has stepped over another expensive miss, Tron: Ares ($73.1 million), starring Jared Leto.

This pattern has now become almost amusing to watch, as a horror sequel with a smaller budget enters the year and surpasses several big-budget releases without slowing down.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to impress with its daily numbers, showing that it is not yet done climbing.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary:

North America – $73.6 million

International – $43.5 million

Total – $120.1 million

Check out the trailer of the movie:

