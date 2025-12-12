Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, not just in critical and audience reception but also at the global box office. With an impressive 92% critics’ score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has now surpassed A Minecraft Movie’s $957.9 million worldwide haul to become 2025’s third-highest-grossing release (as per Box Office Mojo), reaching a massive $972.4 million global total. Its domestic performance tells a slightly different story, though.

With a current North American total of $230.2 million, Zootopia 2 ranks ninth among 2025’s top domestic performers, well behind the year’s No. 1 title, A Minecraft Movie, which stands at $423.9 million. At the same time, the animated sequel is also trailing Marvel’s critically acclaimed superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps in domestic earnings. Here’s how much more Zootopia 2 needs to make to overtake The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $230.2 million

International: $742.2 million

Worldwide: $972.4 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $274.3 million

International: $247.6 million

Worldwide: $521.9 million

As the above figures indicate, the animated film is currently behind the Pedro Pascal-starrer superhero flick in domestic earnings by roughly $44.1 million. While that’s not a small gap to close, the animated sequel’s strong theatrical momentum suggests it still has a realistic shot at surpassing First Steps’ domestic total before the end of its run, if it maintains its momentum. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

Zootopia 2 Has One Week To Maximize Its Box Office Returns

Zootopia 2 has a crucial window to boost its box office numbers this week, as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. While the two films don’t cater to identical audiences, they will still compete for screens and overlapping moviegoer segments. With a major big-ticket film arriving, the coming days will be essential for Zootopia 2 to solidify its domestic standing further. From now on, how the animated sequel holds up once Avatar 3 is released will be interesting to watch.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

