Five Nights at Freddy’s Part 2 is moving through the box office with the same bold energy its predecessor carried. The critics may have rolled their eyes, but audiences walked straight into theaters in heavy waves. The turnout pushed the movie far ahead of early expectations and gave Universal Studios an early hit before the weekend even cooled.

Five Nights At Freddy’s Part 2 Box Office Performance So Far

The budget sat somewhere between $36 million and $51 million, yet the movie crossed into profit within days. It climbed to $110 million worldwide almost immediately, a number that left many industry experts looking surprised as their early projections fell apart. The movie, in terms of its opening numbers, surged past several major horror releases of the year, including 28 Years Later, The Black Phone 2, Weapons, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Sinners. The fans kept pouring in, and the box office kept pushing upward.

In the United States, the movie opened strong with a three-day haul of $64 million from 3,412 theaters, pulling an average of $18,759. The international markets contributed $46.5 million. The response outside the United States showed the same strong enthusiasm, giving the movie a firm global grip in its first weekend.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Part 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $64 million

International – $46.5 million

Worldwide – $110.5 million

Breaking Into the Top 40 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2025

Crossing the $100 million mark in three days placed Five Nights at Freddy’s Part 2 at the top of the weekend charts and slid it into the top 40 highest-grossing films of 2025, per Box Office Mojo. It now sits at number 37 worldwide, moving ahead of Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans’ romantic drama The Materialists. It trails The Black Phone 2 by only a few million and looks ready to overtake that, too, if the pace holds.

With the current momentum and the steady audience interest, Five Nights at Freddy’s Part 2 is heading toward a finish that should reach at least $200 million by the end of its run. The movie seems to enjoy every bit of the spotlight, and the crowds keep giving it more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Japan Box Office: Smashes Avengers: Endgame’s $13M Debut, Sets A New All-Time Record For Hollywood Animations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News