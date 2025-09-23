Celine Song-helmed Materialists is one of the much-talked-about films of the year for two main reasons: the star-studded casting—Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans—and the love triangle between them. It recently crossed a major milestone globally, the first this year for an Indie movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was backed by A24 and had a very modest budget. In comparison to its budget, it has earned over five times that. It has earned lucrative returns at the box office. Therefore, the film is a critical and commercial success. It is more impressive owing to its star cast, as Chris, Dakota, and Pedro are all renowned faces not just in Hollywood but worldwide.

Materialists at the worldwide box office

The film was released in mid-June and has still been running in some theaters overseas. It left North American theaters in August, and its total collection is $36.5 million. Internationally, the Materialists have raked in $67 million, which is 64.7% of the worldwide collection, which is $103.5 million.

Becomes the first indie film of the year to cross $100 million milestone

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal‘s film Materialists is the first Indie film of the year to cross the $100 million milestone worldwide. Materialists opened in mid-June with an $11.3 million debut, marking the third-biggest domestic launch for A24 after Civil War ($25.5 million) and Hereditary ($13.5 million). Its success was partly due to A24 marketing the film as a star-driven romantic comedy reminiscent of earlier eras, rather than a typical indie release.

What is the film about?

Materialists follows Lucy Mason, a New York matchmaker torn between two men: Harry, a wealthy financier offering stability, and John, her struggling actor ex, who brings emotional truth. The film explores love, money, and the choices that define fulfillment.

Materialists was released on June 13 and is now available on Netflix.

Box Office Summary

North America – $36.5 million

International – $67.0 million

Worldwide – $103.5 million

