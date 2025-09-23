Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is not only targeting the worldwide hauls of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Superman but also their IMAX collections. The highest-grossing anime movie is expected to beat them on the IMAX screens this upcoming weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is currently the biggest cultural phenomenon worldwide. Infinity Castle became the first anime movie to cross the $100 million mark at the US box office. Not even Ne Zha 2 could achieve this feat in the United States. This anime movie will set a new benchmark in the anime movie genre as it is tracking to cross $600 million worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office earnings from the IMAX screens

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has reached the $70 million cume in the IMAX screens alone worldwide. The film achieved this feat after expanding to new major markets globally. It has also been permitted to release in China, which will further boost the IMAX screen earnings.

Set to become the 3rd biggest global IMAX release of the year

According to the report, the Demon Slayer movie is poised to beat Superman and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’s IMAX collections as the third-highest-grossing global IMAX release of 2025. It will then stay below F1 and Ne Zha 2 only. The Japanese anime movie could be the second biggest animated event ever to hit the IMAX screens, staying behind Ne Zha 2 only.

More about the movie

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s US total hit $104.7 million after its second weekend, and its worldwide collection is an estimated $570.1 million. The anime movie recorded historic debuts in France and Germany. It collected $8.5 million in France, and in Germany, it raked in $8.3 million on its opening weekend. It is now the biggest anime movie ever worldwide. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released worldwide on September 12.

