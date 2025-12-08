Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 crushed the industry’s expectations at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film has also crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office in its debut weekend only. It has already become a part of this year’s top 40 grossers worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The supernatural horror is based on the video game series, and Emma Tammi directed it. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Theodus Crane, and Matthew Lillard reprise their roles from the previous film with Freddy Carter, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace, and Teo Briones joining the cast. It is set a year after the events of the previous film.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 crossed $100 million on its opening weekend worldwide

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $46 million at the international box office on its opening weekend. The Josh Hutcherson-starrer movie has earned this collection across 78 international markets. It is around $7 million less than what its predecessor earned on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Five Nights at Freddy’s collected $52.8 million in its international debut.

At the North American box office, it collected $63 million on its three-day opening weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. Allied to the $46 million domestic debut, the global opening weekend of the horror sequel is $109 million. Thus, it has crossed the $100 million milestone at the global box office, becoming the #38 highest-grossing film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $63.0 million

International – $46.1 million

Worldwide – $109.1 million

According to the reports, it was made on a budget of $36 million, and therefore, it has already achieved its break-even target of $90 million. The film has already become a box office success, earning profits since its debut. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

