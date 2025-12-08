Zootopia 2 has crossed its second major milestone at the domestic office in its second weekend. The animated sequel lost its top crown to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which opened in the theaters this weekend. The sequel has crossed the domestic hauls of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and two of the MCU movies. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated sequel is underperforming at the domestic box office when compared with the previous film. However, it might be because Zootopia was released during Spring break back in March 2016. It has surpassed the global haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth and is expected to hit the $1 billion mark next weekend.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on its 2nd weekend in North America

Based on the data from Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $43 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. It dropped by 57% from last weekend. It has earned less than Moana 2’s $51.3 million second-weekend gross but more than Frozen 2’s $35.2 million, Frozen’s $31.6 million, and Ralph Breaks the Internet’s $25.6 million. It is the second biggest post-Thanksgiving second weekend ever.

2nd three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $10.2 million

Saturday – $19.0 million

Sunday – $13.8 million

Total – $43 million

Crosses the $200 million milestone & enters 2025’s top 10

After its second weekend, the animated sequel has crossed the $200 million milestone. It has collected $220.5 million at the box office in North America. It has surpassed Thunderbolts’ $190.3 million, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $197.4 million, and Captain America: Brave New World’s $200.5 million domestic hauls as the 9th highest-grossing film of the year in North America. The film is expected to earn between $370 million and $400 million in its domestic run.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.2 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $339.6 million Wicked: For Good – $296.9 million Sinners – $279.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $274.3 million How To Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Zootopia 2 – $220.5 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million

Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

