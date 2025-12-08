Josh Hutcherson starrer Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 crushed the industry’s expectations with its impressive weekend. It might not be as big as its predecessor, but still earning those numbers despite the poor ratings from critics is commendable. The audience gave it enough love during the opening weekend, but will they continue to show it love in its theatrical run? We have to wait for that, but till then, scroll below for the numbers.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel received an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems the fans of this video game series did not miss the chance to catch it in its opening weekend only. It has to hold really strongly since it is up against Zootopia 2, and soon Avatar: Fire and Ash will also be released in theaters.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s opening weekend collection in North America

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 exceeded the industry’s expectations with its opening weekend collection. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the horror sequel collected a strong $63 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It was initially projected to earn between $50 and $60 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $29.9 million

Saturday, day 2 – $20.6 million

Sunday, day 3 – $12.3 million

Total – $63.0 million

Records achieved by the film with its domestic debut

It has registered the 14th biggest opening weekend ever for December, beating The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers‘ $62 million debut back in 2002 and even Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s $60.1 million. It almost surpassed Aquaman’s $67.8 million debut, also a record for a holiday corridor.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the second biggest three-day opening weekend ever over the post-Thanksgiving weekend. However, it is still considerably less than Five Nights at Freddy’s $80 million debut.

What is the film about?

The story follows Abby, one year after the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, as she runs away to reunite with her animatronic friends. In doing so, she uncovers chilling secrets about Freddy’s true origins and accidentally unleashes a decades-old horror that was never meant to be found. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

