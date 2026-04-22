The Mummy (2026) brings the franchise back again. This time, Lee Cronin handled both writing and direction, pushing the story toward straight-up supernatural horror instead of action-heavy storytelling.

The production setup includes major horror names. Jason Blum and James Wan produced the film. It is backed by Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster. Cronin is also involved through his banner Wicked/Good, which earlier operated as Doppelgangers. New Line Cinema has been a part of the production team, while Warner Bros. Pictures released the film in the United States on April 17.

The cast features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Verónica Falcón in central roles. Supporting performers include May Elghety, Shylo Molina, Billie Roy, and Hayat Kamille. But the big question remains, does this film continue an existing storyline or start something entirely new? Here’s what you need to know.

Plot Overview Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

In Aswan, a family unknowingly disturbs a hidden pyramid beneath their home, unleashing a deadly force. Years later, their kidnapped daughter, Katie, suddenly returns. But her behavior is strange and violent.

Her reporter father, Charlie, begins decoding ancient symbols and learns she is tied to a dangerous demon. As the situation escalates, he follows clues back to Egypt and uncovers a cult behind it. In the end, Charlie takes the entity into himself to stop it. Meanwhile, the larger threat still remains unresolved.

Just a bit parched. From the studio that brought you The Conjuring, comes #LeeCroninsTheMummy, now playing in theaters and @IMAX. GET TICKETS NOW! https://t.co/nuuUH1mIdz pic.twitter.com/zbpR7gOE8G — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 21, 2026

Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Connected To Earlier Films?

While there has been speculation that Lee Cronin’s version could be linked to previous Mummy films, there is no connection. The 2026 film is not tied to The Mummy (1999), directed by Stephen Sommers, or its sequels. The film is separate from Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy (2017), too, which was meant to start a shared universe. The 2026 version, though, uses the same myth but builds a different story. Thus, it works as a standalone film.

How To Watch The Mummy Movies In Order

The franchise is divided into separate timelines.

Adventure trilogy

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Dark Universe Attempt

The Mummy (2017)

These films are available to watch on HBO Max with a subscription and to rent on Amazon Prime Video

Reboot timeline

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Right now, this movie is only available in theaters. According to Decider, it might likely be available later on HBO Max to stream online.

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Ending Explained: Who Survives & The Dark Future Ahead

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