Not all horror movies end with a scream- some end with silence. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy embarked on that unsettling path. This isn’t the action-heavy version fans remember. Instead, it’s a deeply disturbing family horror where the actual ugliness lies in what comes back home. By the time the story reaches its final act, the question isn’t about defeating evil but whether it is possible to save someone after they’ve been consumed by it.

What Is The Plot Of The Mummy?

The movie follows the Cannon family, whose daughter Katie Cannon (played by Natalie Grace) mysteriously returns eight years after disappearing in Egypt. Found in an ancient sarcophagus, her return was supposed to be a miracle, but it soon became a nightmare.

Her parents, particularly her father, Charlie Cannon (played by Jack Reynor), attempt to uncover what exactly occurred in those lost years. However, the situation is becoming increasingly troublesome for Katie, as she alternates between silence and violent rage, and, while peculiar, supernatural events start to tear the family apart.

With the help of Detective Zaki, who had initially handled the disappearance of Katie, the awful reality is revealed. Katie has turned into a host of an ancient demon called Nasmaranian- a parasitic creature called “the destroyer of families”, planted inside her by a mysterious cult leader called The Magician.

But what ensues is not only a battle with a supernatural entity, but a gradual disintegration of a family that is turning against itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cronin (@curleecronin)

What Happens At The End?

The climax brings the epitome of horror, which is the most brutal and emotional one. As the Nasmaranian tightens its control, Katie’s body becomes the battlefield. One of the most shocking unveilings in the film is that her own skin serves as a containment layer to the demon. When such protection is ruined, then the creature is completely free. In the chaos, Katie regains her senses for a moment, proving she is still trapped inside. She uses Morse code to communicate with her father, who helps her find a way to end the demon. However, the answer is paid at an appalling price.

Through a ritual, the Nasmaranian is transferred from Katie to Charlie. Katie survives the possession but is left with physical and emotional scars. Charlie, however, becomes the new host. The last scenes are eerily silent. Charlie is placed in a sarcophagus, and the cycle repeats itself, as was the case with the demon, which was confined within the same cycle over the centuries. He uses his Morse code to telegraph “I love you”, confirming that he is still awake, just imprisoned. And so the family lives, but not without sacrifice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (@leecroninsthemummy)

What The Ending Means For The Future?

One thing becomes evident at the end: the Nasmaranian is not to be destroyed, but only passed down. Katie’s survival is not a victory but a trade. The pressure is transferred to Charlie, making him part of the centuries-old cycle of containment. The Cannons, in a way, become new custodians of the demon.

This also provides strong indications that the story is not over. The threat of the demon being passed on again, the prospect of the demon being transferred again, is opened, and Detective Zaki might have to do the ritual again.

A Dark, Lasting Impact

The Mummy does not provide a resolution – it offers a consequence. Katie survives; Charlie pays the price. The family is still there; however, their reality will never be the same. And that is what causes a cliffhanger. In this case, survival does not imply escape but only that the horror has taken a new dwelling.

The Mummy was released in theaters on April 17 on IMAX.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Budget & Break-Even: How Much It Needs To Earn To Turn A Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News