Zubeen Garg has left fans weeping in theatres with his last and posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale. The musical romantic drama has opened to rave reviews, with shows already sold out for the opening weekend. Released on October 31, 2025, Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial has rewritten history for Assamese cinema at the box office. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale amassed 1.53 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Including taxes, the gross earning comes to 1.80 crores. Zubeen Garg starrer has created history, marking the biggest opening of all time in Assamese cinema. The title was earlier held by Ravi Sharma’s Rudra, which scored an opening of 40.20 lakh gross.

This means Roi Roi Binale has made a 350% higher debut than Rudra, setting new benchmarks for Assamese films. On Saturday (day 2), it registered an earth-shattering occupancy of 89% during the morning shows. One can only imagine the growth during the evening and night shows. Garima Saikia Garg’s production is set for another bumper day as the sky is the limit at the box office!