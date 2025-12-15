Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Chhaava to emerge as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 overseas. The streak of success continues as the spy action thriller is less than 10 crores away from becoming Ranveer Singh’s #1 global grosser. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

Enters the 100 crore club overseas

Dhurandhar is one of the rare Bollywood films of the year that triumphed at the overseas box office. In only 10 days, it has amassed a whopping 120.5 crore gross. Not only has Akshaye Khanna co-starrer entered the 100 crore club but it has also surpassed the international lifetime of Chhaava (100.90 crores).

The spy action thriller is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the overseas box office, only behind Saiyaara (172.2 crores). It is also the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of the year internationally. Coolie (180.50 crores) and L2: Empuraan (142.25 crores) are the two contenders ahead of it.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian films of 2025 at the overseas box office:

Coolie: 180.50 crores Saiyaara: 172.2 crores L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Dhurandhar: 120.5 crores (10 days) Lokah Chapter 1: 119.90 crores

All set to surpass Padmaavat!

In 10 days, Dhurandhar has garnered a whopping worldwide total of 550.72 crore gross. This includes 430.22 crore gross from its domestic run. The much-awaited moment is here! Today, it will beat Padmaavat (560 crores) and emerge as Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It needs less than 10 crores in the kitty.

It’s truly been an unimaginable journey for Ranveer Singh! From facing pre-release negativity to shining bright at the global box office, his latest success could be a case study!

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 10

India net- 364.6 crores

India gross- 430.22 crores

Overseas gross- 120.5 crores

Worldwide gross- 550.72 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 11 Morning Occupancy: 62% Higher Than Chhaava, But The Real Battle Is Against Pushpa 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News