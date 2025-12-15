All the predictions have been surpassed by Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, at the box office. It is dominating the ticket windows, leaving no room for any other competitor to grow. Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed Chhaava in morning occupancy, but the ultimate goal is to outshine Pushpa 2 on the second Monday. Scroll below for the day 11 analysis!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 11 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer registered an occupancy of 21.75% during the morning shows on day 11. It is a regular working second Monday, but the spy action thriller has still managed to surpass the admissions of the first two days, which is commendable!

Dhurandhar has surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which registered an occupancy of 13.37% on its second Monday. In fact, Ranveer Singh’s film has witnessed 62% higher admissions. It will witness a further growth during the afternoon and evening shows, setting the stage for another 15 crore+ Monday. If the trends surpass expectations during the second half of the day, it could cross the 20 crore mark.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Day 5: 19.23% (+44%)

Day 6: 17.73% (-7.8%)

Day 7: 18.62% (+5%)

Day 8: 19.64% (+5.47%)

Day 9: 45.39% (+131%)

Day 10: 59.57% (+31%)

Day 10: 21.75% (-63%)

It’s Dhurandhar vs Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar was slated for a release on 5 December, the same date that Pushpa 2 arrived and created a storm at the box office. Allu Arjun’s film surpassed Stree 2 and every possible Bollywood film to register the highest day collections in the Hindi belt on several days.

Ranveer Singh starrer is not only following the legacy but also setting new benchmarks. Its big goal is to earn over 20.50 crores, and beat Pushpa 2 to score the biggest second Monday in the history of Hindi cinema. Fingers crossed!

