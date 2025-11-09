Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, is a big success story at the Indian box office and has already achieved several milestones. Now, after spending over a month in theaters and post-OTT release, its pace has slowed down, but it has still comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. After beating Chhaava, it is now chasing Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 38!

Despite several new arrivals, the Kannada magnum opus is still minting moolah. On day 37, it surpassed 2025’s blockbuster, Chhaava. By beating Chhaava, it became the highest-grossing film of the year and also the eighth-highest-grossing movie of all time. Yes, it has made a turnaround on the list of all-time grossers, too, and now, it aims to overtake another mighty hit.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 38 days?

On day 38, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an upward trend and scored an estimated 1.35 crores. Compared to day 37’s 60 lakh, it jumped by 125%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 617 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 728.06 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.6 crores

Week 5 – 13.35 crores

Day 37 – 60 lakh

Day 38 – 1.35 crores

Total – 617 crores

Can Kantara Chapter 1 surpass Stree 2?

As mentioned above, Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed Chhaava yesterday and now aims to become the seventh-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Currently, Stree 2 holds the seventh spot with a net collection of 627.5 crores. The distance between the two films is just 10.5 crores, but surpassing the Shraddha Kapoor starrer looks impossible.

Following the OTT release, the Kannada version of the film has slowed down significantly, and the Hindi-dubbed version is currently driving the majority of the business. Even in Hindi, it will suffer a massive dent after De De Pyaar De 2 arrives in theatres on November 14. So, adding another 10 crore+ to the kitty looks like a difficult task.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of all time in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 617 crores Chhaava – 615.39 Animal – 554 crores

