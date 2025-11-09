The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles, has shown a positive sign after a slow start. After earning less than 2 crores, the film displayed a good jump on its day 2. However, it is just a beginning, and the film needs to do a lot of heavy lifting at the Indian box office. Although the budget isn’t that huge, considering the genre, it will need to maintain its positive momentum from here on. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Tollywood romantic drama opened to mixed reviews and polarising reactions from the audience. Despite this, it has displayed impressive growth on its second day. It started with 17% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 33% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, it remained steady with 34% occupancy. In the night shows, it went up to 39%.

Speaking about the collection, The Girlfriend earned an estimated 2.5 crores on day 2, showing a growth of 92.3% from day 1’s 1.3 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 3.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 4.48 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 2.5 crores

Total – 3.8 crores

How much does The Girlfriend need to earn to become a hit?

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, The Girlfriend was reportedly made at 42 crores. Against this cost, it needs to earn 42 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid the failure tag. To become a clean hit, the film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office, which is possible if it earns 84 crore net.

Scoring over 80 crores is really tough but not impossible. It’s good that the romantic drama is showing an upward trend during the opening weekend, but it won’t be enough. Even on weekdays, it must maintain a strong momentum and continue at this pace for at least a couple of weeks.

