The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles, has registered an underwhelming collection on day 1. Since the film was low on buzz, it was never expected to generate big earnings on opening day, but a respectable start was still anticipated. Unfortunately, it failed even to reach the 2 crore mark, thus registering the second-lowest start for Rashmika in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tollywood romantic drama released in theatres yesterday (November 7). It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it has received polarizing reactions so far. Due to this, the film failed to show any significant growth during evening and night shows, thus restricting itself from posting a fair number on the board.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, The Girlfriend has earned an estimated 1.3 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 1.53 crores. This is a shocking start considering the presence of Rashmika Mandanna, who is coming fresh from Thamma’s 25.11 crore opening.

Registers the second-lowest opening for Rashmika Mandanna post-COVID

With just 1.3 crores coming in, The Girlfriend scored the second-lowest opening for Rashmika in the post-COVID era. It avoided the embarrassment of being her lowest opener by staying above Goodbye (1 crore).

Take a look at the opening day collection of Rashmika’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Pushpa 2 – 174.9 crores Animal – 63.8 crores Pushpa – 45.78 crores Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Varisu – 26.7 crores Thamma – 25.11 crores Kuberaa – 14.75 crores Sita Ramam – 2.85 crores Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 2.4 crores The Girlfriend – 1.3 crores Goodbye – 1 crore

Heading towards a disappointing weekend

With a slow start on the board and mixed initial feedback from the audience, there’s little scope for growth for the romantic drama over the opening weekend. There will be limited growth, but the overall collection is expected to stay on the lower side. The first 3-day collection may remain below 5 crores or go slightly higher.

