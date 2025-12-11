Zubeen Garg’s posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale, has completed over 40 days in theatres. The musical romantic drama is witnessing a never-before-seen run in the history of Assamese cinema. Check out the latest box office collection, profits against budget, and other details below!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial amassed 29.59 crores net in 41 days of its box office run in India. It was released in theatres back on October 31, 2025, and is still attracting footfalls, which is impressive. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 34.91 crores.

Roi Roi Binale is the highest-grossing Assamese film of all-time. It is yet to conclude its box office run but has already earned 87% higher than the #2 Assamese film in history, Bidurbhai (15.75 crores). Zubeen Garg’s final film has set new benchmarks, which will be difficult for any upcoming film to cross.

It’s a box office blockbuster!

The musical romantic drama is made on a budget of 5 crores. Zubeen Garg’s film has raked in returns of 24.59 crores in 41 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI has landed at 491.8%. It is a massive blockbuster and among the most profitable films at the Assamese box office.

Will miss beating Saiyaara in profits!

Roi Roi Binale is also the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025. However, it will not be able to enter the top 5 as Saiyaara holds the spot with whopping profits of 650.3%. Garima Garg Saikia’s production is close to saturation, which means the target will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 60.90 crores | 12080% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.35 crores | 397.08% Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 24.49 crores | 389.8% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6%

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 41)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 29.59 crores

India gross: 34.91 crores

ROI: 491.8%

Verdict: Super-Hit

