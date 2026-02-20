The Friday face-off between two Bollywood films has officially started on a surprising note this week. Taapsee Pannu’s Assi, that entered a box office battle with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein, is lagging behind at the ticket window currently. The initial numbers suggest that the romantic drama has taken over the courtroom drama by a good margin on the opening day.

Cinema lovers have two distinct flavors to choose from at the ticket windows this week. On one side, it is Taapsee Pannu‘s gritty drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, and on the other hand, Ravi Udyawar’s fresh, breezy romance starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

Assi VS Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office

On the opening day, Friday, February 20, for the morning shows, Assi registered an occupancy of 3.88% in the theaters. Compared to this, Do Deewane Seher Mein registered an occupancy of 5.77% in the theaters, taking over a lead of almost 50%.

While Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama targets a more niche, serious-cinema-loving audience, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s DDSM seems to be benefiting from its youthful appeal and the feel-good vibe that usually attracts college-goers for the morning shows!

However, the real game for both these films will begin with the evening and night shows. Assi will heavily rely on strong word-of-mouth and rave reviews to see a jump in the figures. Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein will look towards the multiplex crowd across major metros like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore.

The opening day battle between Taapsee Pannu’s performance-heavy drama and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s easy-breezy romance will have a clear picture by the end of the day, but the weekend will paint a better picture about which one of them will eventually lead the box office!

