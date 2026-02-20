Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo has concluded its opening week at the Indian box office. It has achieved a big milestone, crossing the 50 crore mark. Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has also surpassed Ikkis to clock the 2nd highest first week of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

How much did O’Romeo earn in its Week 1?

According to the official update, O’Romeo garnered 3.10 crore on day 7. It saw another 20.51% drop compared to 3.90 crore collected on the second Wednesday. The competition will get tougher starting today, with the arrival of Do Deewane Seher Mein.

The net box office collection in India has reached 52.51 crore after 7 days. The romantic action thriller is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Haider (58.3 crore) to become Shahid Kapoor’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. That milestone will be unlocked with the second Saturday boost. Including GST, the gross total stands at 61.96 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 9.01 crore

Day 2: 14.50 crore

Day 3: 11 crore

Day 4: 5.10 crore

Day 5: 5.90 crore

Day 6: 3.90 crore

Day 7: 3.10 crore

Total: 52.51 crore

Records the 2nd highest opening week of Bollywood in 2026

Not many films have been able to achieve success at the box office in 2026 so far. Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri starrer is yet to achieve the breakeven stage. But it has managed to score the second-best opening week in Bollywood, staying only behind Border 2 (244.97 crore). Mardaani 3 (26.6 crore) was pushed out of the top 3.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Border 2: 244.97 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day)

O’Romeo Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 52.51 crore

India gross: 61.96 crore

