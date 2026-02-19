YRF’s Mardaani 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. Rani Mukerji starrer continues its streak of success, as it has also entered her top 5 worldwide grossers of all time. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!
Chases the 50 crore mark in India
The action thriller is now facing competition from other Bollywood rivals, including O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, among others. Starting tomorrow, even Do Deewane Seher Mein will join the battle, leading to a possible reduction in screen count. According to estimates, Mardaani 3 collected 50 lakh on day 20.
After the discounted Tuesday of 65 lakh, it maintained a steady hold, bringing in moolah on similar lines as the third Monday. The cumulative total in India has reached 47.15 crore net. Today, it will beat Mardaani 2 (47.51 crore) and emerge as the #1 film in the franchise in India as well.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 26.55 crore
- Week 2: 15.65 crore
- Day 15: 60 lakh
- Day 16: 1.65 crore
- Day 17: 1.05 crore
- Day 18: 50 lakh
- Day 19: 65 lakh
- Day 20: 50 lakh
Total: 47.15 crore*
Beats the global lifetime of Ta Ra Rum Pum!
Drumrolls, please, because Mardaani 3 has entered Rani Mukerji’s top 5 highest-grossing films globally. It has accumulated 69.43 crore gross in 20 days, including 13.80 crore from the overseas earnings. With that, the global lifetime of Ta Ra Rum Pum (69.15 crore) has been surpassed.
Here are Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:
- Hichki: 208.73 crore
- Talaash: 180.83 crore
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore
- Mardaani 3: 69.43 crore (20 days)
- Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore
- Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore
- Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore
- Mardaani: 59.55 crore
- Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore
Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary
- Budget – 60 crore
- India net – 47.15 crore*
- Budget recovery – 78.58%
- India gross – 55.63 crore
- Overseas gross – 13.80 crore
- Worldwide gross – 69.43 crore
*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
