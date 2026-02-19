YRF’s Mardaani 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide. Rani Mukerji starrer continues its streak of success, as it has also entered her top 5 worldwide grossers of all time. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!

Chases the 50 crore mark in India

The action thriller is now facing competition from other Bollywood rivals, including O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, among others. Starting tomorrow, even Do Deewane Seher Mein will join the battle, leading to a possible reduction in screen count. According to estimates, Mardaani 3 collected 50 lakh on day 20.

After the discounted Tuesday of 65 lakh, it maintained a steady hold, bringing in moolah on similar lines as the third Monday. The cumulative total in India has reached 47.15 crore net. Today, it will beat Mardaani 2 (47.51 crore) and emerge as the #1 film in the franchise in India as well.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Day 15: 60 lakh

Day 16: 1.65 crore

Day 17: 1.05 crore

Day 18: 50 lakh

Day 19: 65 lakh

Day 20: 50 lakh

Total: 47.15 crore*

Beats the global lifetime of Ta Ra Rum Pum!

Drumrolls, please, because Mardaani 3 has entered Rani Mukerji’s top 5 highest-grossing films globally. It has accumulated 69.43 crore gross in 20 days, including 13.80 crore from the overseas earnings. With that, the global lifetime of Ta Ra Rum Pum (69.15 crore) has been surpassed.

Here are Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Mardaani 3: 69.43 crore (20 days) Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 47.15 crore*

Budget recovery – 78.58%

India gross – 55.63 crore

Overseas gross – 13.80 crore

Worldwide gross – 69.43 crore

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

