Mardaani 3 may or may not achieve success in its box office journey. But one thing is confirmed: it will become the highest-grossing film in YRF’s franchise. Rani Mukerji’s action thriller is yet to achieve the milestone in India, but has unlocked the feat worldwide. Scroll below for the day 19 report.

Inches away from surpassing Mardaani 2

The ticket windows at the Indian box office have gotten congested due to the release of O’Romeo and Tu Yaa Main ahead of Valentine’s Day. There isn’t going to be any sigh of relief as even Do Deewane Seher Mein is joining the battle this Friday. The footfalls are already getting divided. As per estimates, Mardaani 3 earned 60 lakh on day 19.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has come to 46.6 crore net. Made on a budget of 60 crore, Rani Mukerji’s threequel is still considerably away from entering the safe zone. However, it will soon surpass Mardaani 2 (47.51 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Day 15: 60 lakh

Day 16: 1.65 crore

Day 17: 1.05 crore

Day 18: 50 lakh

Day 19: 60 lakh

Total: 46.6 crore

Axes Mardaani 2 at the worldwide box office!

In 19 days, Mardaani 3 has amassed 68.78 crore gross at the global box office, including 54.98 crore gross from the domestic run. With that, it has crossed the lifetime of Mardaani 2 (67.12 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the Mardaani franchise worldwide! A saving grace for Rani Mukerji and team.

That’s not it; the action thriller has also emerged as Rani Mukerji’s 6th highest-grossing film globally. It now aims to surpass Ta Ra Rum Pum in order to enter the top 5.

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 3: 68.78 crore (19 days) Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 46.6 crore

Budget recovery – 77.66%

India gross – 54.98 crore

Overseas gross – 13.80 crore

Worldwide gross – 68.78 crore

