Republic Day 2026 release Border 2 is nearing the completion of its one-month-long run. It has faced many obstacles on the way, but has maintained a good hold so far. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is now chasing a considerable feat. Scroll below for the day 26 report!

How much has Border 2 earned in India?

On day 26, Border 2 collected 80 lakh, as per estimates. Courtesy of the discounted Tuesday, it recorded a 33% jump in the last 24 hours. It is now facing competition from O’Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, and Mardaani 3, among other releases. As one would expect, footfalls are getting divided, which is leading to a gradual decline.

The overall earnings in India have come to 356.59 crore net. Made against a budget of 275 crore, Anurag Singh’s directorial is a plus affair with 29.66% profits in 26 days. Including GST, its gross total stands at 420.77 crore.

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Day 22: 1 crore

Day 23: 2.1 crore

Day 24: 1.75 crore

Day 25: 60 lakh

Day 26: 80 lakh

Total – 356.59 crore

Chasing its one last feat at the Indian box office!

Border 2 is the highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. It is also the second-highest grosser for Sunny Deol. That’s not it; the epic war action drama has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. But will it clock the 375 crore mark in India? Only 18.41 crore more are needed in the kitty. However, that’s a challenging feat, considering the screen count may further decline with the arrival of Do Deewane Seher Mein this Friday. All eyes are now on the momentum during the fifth weekend, which will be the last big opportunity!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 356.59 crore*

ROI: 81.59 crore

ROI%: 29.66%

India gross: 420.77 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 477.57 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

