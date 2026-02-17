Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 picked up the required momentum in its second week. However, it is now facing difficulties due to competition from O’Romeo. While 77% of the budget has been recovered, can the YRF production still enter the safe zone? Scroll below for a detailed day 18 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 18

The screen count has reduced due to multiple competitors at the ticket windows. Apart from O’Romeo, it is also battling against Vadh 2, Border 2, and Tu Yaa Main in Bollywood. According to estimates, Mardaani 3 has collected 50 lakh on day 18. It maintained a decent hold, compared to 60 lakh earned last Friday.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 46 crore net. Including GST, the gross total comes to 54.28 crore. Coming Friday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein will also join the battle. Rani Mukerji starrer has a limited time to enter the safe zone.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Day 15: 60 lakh

Day 16: 1.65 crore

Day 17: 1.05 crore

Day 18: 50 lakh

Total: 46 crore

Can Mardaani 3 gain success status?

YRF’s threequel is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. In 18 days, it has recovered 77% of the estimated cost. Mardaani 3 still needs 14 crore in its kitty to reach breakeven and gain the success tag. That looks like an impossible feat, considering the strong competition and the declining pace. The previous two installments were massive hits in India, but unfortunately, Rani Mukerji’s latest film will break the streak.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 46 crore

Budget recovery – 77%

India gross – 54.28 crore

