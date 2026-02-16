Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Valentine’s Day release O’Romeo has clocked a half-century at the worldwide box office. While the expectations were much higher, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial packed a fair opening weekend. It has emerged as Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film in 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 global update!

O’Romeo Overseas Box Office Collection

In the opening weekend, the romantic action thriller has accumulated 10 crore gross at the overseas box office. That’s a respectable total in 3 days. It has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which concluded its international lifetime at 9.75 crore gross in 2025. The upcoming targets include Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (15 crore) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 (15 crore).

As far as the 2026 releases are concerned, O’Romeo will soon surpass Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which stands at 13.25 crore.

O’Romeo Worldwide Collection

At the worldwide box office, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer has garnered 50.72 crore gross in its opening weekend. This includes 40.72 crore gross from the domestic market. Not only has it clocked a half-century, but it has also surpassed Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis (46.27 crore).

O’Romeo is now the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It now aims to beat Mardaani 3 (65.7 crore) and steal the second spot.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally:

Border 2: 475.92 crore Mardaani 3: 65.7 crore O’Romeo: 50.72 crore Ikkis: 46.27 crore Rahu Ketu: 7.51 crore

All set to enter Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossers worldwide

Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller is chasing the global lifetime of Mausam (54.5 crore). With only 3.78 crore more in the kitty, it will officially beat the 2011 film and enter Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films globally. That milestone will be easily unlocked today!

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 34.51 crore

India gross: 40.72 crore

Overseas gross: 10 crore

Worldwide gross: 50.72 crore

