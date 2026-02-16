Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’Romeo has concluded its opening weekend on a good note. It witnessed a drop after Valentine’s Day but still scored the highest opening weekend for Shahid Kapoor at the post-COVID box office. That’s not it; it also packed the second-highest debut weekend for a Bollywood release in 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 report.

How much did O’Romeo earn in its first weekend?

The official figures are out, and O’Romeo collected 11 crore on day 3. It saw a 34% drop after Valentine’s Day, but the Sunday boost helped bring in better earnings than the opening day of 9.01 crore. There was competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and Tu Yaa Main, among other releases. But Triptii Dimri co-starrer remained the first choice of cine-goers.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 34.51 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 40.72 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 9.01 crore

Day 2: 14.50 crore

Day 3: 11 crore

Total: 34.51 crore

Records the 2nd highest opening weekend for Bollywood in 2026

The streak of success begins as O’Romeo has surpassed Ikkis to score the 2nd best first weekend for a Bollywood film in 2026. It remained even better than Mardaani 3 (17.25 crore), and stayed only behind Border 2.

Check out the top 3 opening weekend in Bollywood in 2026 so far (net collection):

Border 2: 129.89 crore O’Romeo: 34.51 crore Ikkis: 22.05 crore

Shahid Kapoor rewrites history in post-COVID era!

It looks like Shahid Kapoor is bouncing back after Deva’s failure. His latest romantic action thriller has scored his biggest opening weekend at the post-COVID box office. It has stolen the first spot from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opening weekends in India (post-COVID, net collection):

O’Romeo: 34.51 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 29.11 crore Deva: 19.43 crore Jersey: 15.5 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 34.51 crore

India gross: 40.72 crore

