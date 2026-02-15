Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s reunion is proving to be a good combination at the box office. After a decent start on Friday, O Romeo witnessed a solid growth on its second day, fueled by the Valentine’s Day fever. The romantic action-drama has not only jumped domestically but also made a strong presence felt at the global ticket window.

In two days, the romantic action drama stands at a gross collection of 32.74 crore globally at the box office. The film is now just a stone’s throw away from shaking up the actor’s all-time Top 10 worldwide grossers list!

O Romeo Worldwide Box Office

In just 48 hours, O Romeo has breached the 30 crore mark worldwide. While the overseas market contributed a steady 5 crore, the domestic gross has been the primary driver of this success. In the next two days, the film will change the list of Shahid Kapoor’s highest grossers!

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films of Shahid Kapoor

The road to the Top 10 is wide open. Vishal Bhardwaj‘s film is currently chasing the lifetime numbers of Mausam and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. If the Sunday projections of 12–14 crore worldwide hold true, Shahid Kapoor will have a new entry in his career’s elite list by Monday morning.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor‘s career globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R … Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 55.84 crore Mausam: 54.5 crore

O Romeo Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic action drama at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 23.51 crore

India Gross Collection: 27.74 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 32.74 crore

