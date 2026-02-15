Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic action drama O Romeo is enjoying a steady run at the ticket window. After a good 30% jump on Valentine’s Day, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is now maintaining a decent hold on its first Sunday. While it hasn’t matched the peak levels of Saturday night’s shows yet, the film is witnessing consistent numbers still!

The film started its Sunday on a cautious note but picked up momentum as the day progressed. The BookMyShow trends indicate that while the morning was slow, the afternoon and evening slots are keeping the momentum alive.

O Romeo Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

On the second day, Saturday, February 14, O Romeo had already reached 84,8K tickets by 6 PM, fueled by the Valentine’s Day craze. However, the third day, Sunday, February 15, is currently trailing by about 15%, which is a standard trend for a day that is about to witness the India-Pakistan match!

Check out the trends on BMS ticket sales for Sunday.

11 AM – 12 PM: 7.9K tickets (Total from 8 AM: 18K )

3 PM – 4 PM: 8.8K tickets (Total from 8 AM: 59.7K )

4 PM – 5 PM: 6.1K tickets (Total from 8 AM: 65.8K )

5 PM – 6 PM: 5.8K tickets (Total from 8 AM: 71.6K )

O Romeo is Vishal Bhardwaj’s massiest film in the theaters and it has comfortably outperformed his last releases. The real test for the Shahid Kapoor – Triptii Dimri starrer begins tomorrow. A Monday hold of over 4 crore will be crucial to ensure the film reaches a respectable lifetime total before the big releases of March arrive.

Currently, the film is eyeing a 30 crore weekend at the box office. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: With Love Box Office Collection Day 9: Knocks Down 2nd Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News