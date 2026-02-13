Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s 2025 action-thriller Deva, and before that in the 2024 sci-fi rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. And now, his latest film, O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is playing in theaters. From the movie’s trailer, it looked like a stylish cocktail of action, romance, and the underworld. However, it remains to be seen how the critics and moviegoers respond to the film in the coming days.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead and also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey in key supporting roles. While it remains to be seen how well O’Romeo performs at the box office, let’s take a look at the salaries the film’s actors were reportedly paid.

O’Romeo – Cast Salaries

According to a report by Zee News, here’s what the main cast of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo reportedly earned for the film:

Shahid Kapoor

The versatile star, who plays the lead character Ustara, was reportedly paid ₹45 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in the project.

Triptii Dimri

The Animal actress has essayed the female lead role of Afsha in O’Romeo and reportedly received ₹6 crore for her performance.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary, who previously shared screen space with Triptii Dimri in Bulbbul and Laila Majnu, plays a villainous role in O’Romeo, and his character is called Jalal. He was reportedly paid ₹7 crore.

Disha Patani

Though not in the lead, Disha Patani reportedly earned ₹2 crore for her role in O’Romeo.

Nana Patekar

The veteran actor, known for acclaimed performances in many films like Parinda, Ab Tak Chappan, and Raajneeti, plays Ismail Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest directorial and was reportedly paid ₹4 crore.

What Were Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia Paid?

Many fans may be surprised to learn that Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly did not charge any fee for their appearances in O’Romeo, according to Moneycontrol. While the 12th Fail actor is said to have shot for approximately 8-9 days for the project, the Baahubali actress reportedly filmed her portions over 12 days.

What’s O’Romeo All About?

Said to be inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and set in 1990s Bombay, O’Romeo ostensibly follows gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), whose life takes a turn when Afsha (Triptii Dimri) seeks his help to avenge her husband’s murder by Jalal (Avinash Tiwary). As she joins his gang, the story takes an emotional twist when Ustara begins to develop feelings for her.

O’Romeo – Official Trailer

