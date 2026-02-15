After becoming the highest-grossing animated movie ever under Disney, Zootopia 2 is now inching closer to the $2 billion mark worldwide. The buddy cop comedy film was released on November 26 last year and has since dominated the screens across the globe. It is currently among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide and is now eyeing a spot in the top 5.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $150 million budget, Zootopia has earned $1.8 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, the movie has collected $416.2 million, while internationally it has grossed an impressive $1.3 billion.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $416.2 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

China Leads As International Markets Power Zootopia 2’s Box Office Run

China has contributed the most among all territories, with $638.1 million. The film has also received a strong response from Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, and France. In North America, Zootopia 2 has grossed over $4 million in each of its 11 weekends so far. This Friday, at the start of its 12th weekend, the movie earned $610,000, marking a 211% rise from Thursday’s domestic earnings.

Can Zootopia 2 Break Into The Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Of All Time?

Currently ranked ninth among the highest-grossing films of all time worldwide, Zootopia 2 still needs a significant push to enter the top five. Chinese animated juggernaut Ne Zha 2, which was the highest-grossing movie in 2025, currently holds the 5th position.

To top it, Zootopia 2 needs to earn roughly $454 million more, or 20% additional growth, to match Ne Zha 2’s figure. That may be difficult given the film’s long run at the box office. However, it could still reach the $2 billion mark by the end of its theatrical run, as there is currently no major global competition slowing it down.

Top 5 Lifetime Grosses

Avatar – $2.9 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.7 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

