James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash has now been playing in theaters for over eight weeks. During the February 6-8 weekend, the film earned approximately $3.5 million and added another $0.5 million on Friday (February 13). These latest numbers have pushed its North American total to $393.3 million. Combined with a strong $1.048 billion international haul, the film’s worldwide gross currently stands at $1.442 billion (according to Box Office Mojo).

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $393.3 million

International: $1.048 billion

Worldwide: $1.442 billion

While Fire and Ash remains well behind the first two Avatar installments, which earned $2.924 billion and $2.334 billion worldwide, respectively, the threequel has already delivered massive global box office numbers. It has surpassed James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi action blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgment Day ($517.8 million) by more than 2.5 times.

However, the film is still trailing James Cameron’s last non-Avatar directorial, Titanic ($2.265 billion), by roughly $823 million. The next important milestone now in sight is the $1.5 billion global mark, and the threequel needs about $58 million more to reach that figure. Whether it can close that gap in the later stages of its theatrical run remains to be seen.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Budget, Break-Even Point & $500 Million Profit Milestone

Fire and Ash was made on a reported production budget of $400 million, implying that it needed to earn around $1 billion worldwide to reach its estimated break-even point, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

With a current global total of $1.442 billion, Avatar 3 is already comfortably past its estimated $1 billion break-even threshold and has generated an approximate box office surplus of $442 million. The threequel now needs roughly $58 million more worldwide to reach the $500 million surplus milestone.

However, whether the film ultimately hits that surplus target remains uncertain. Having already completed eight weeks in theaters, James Cameron’s latest directorial venture is entering the later phase of its theatrical run. Its final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: GOAT North America Box Office: Beats Expectations On The Opening Day As Sony’s Animated Sports Comedy Targets $20M+ Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News