Chris Hemsworth’s latest film, Crime 101, hit the big screen on February 13, 2026, and has earned strong praise from critics. The crime thriller currently holds an 87% critics’ score and an 83% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the dashing star’s better-reviewed films in recent years, even outperforming a widely popular superhero film like Avengers: Infinity War in critical score, but currently trailing behind Avengers: Endgame (94%), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (90%), and Rush (89%).

Crime 101: Opening Day Domestic Earnings & Weekend Projections

Until now, Crime 101’s positive reception has yet to translate into an equally solid box office performance. While its international figures are yet to be revealed, the film opened to a modest $3.9 million in North America on Friday across 3,161 theaters, including $1 million from previews (as per Box Office Mojo). The Amazon MGM Studios release is now projected to earn about $11.8 million over its three-day domestic opening weekend and roughly $13.8 million across the four-day opening period, according to Deadline.

At this stage, it remains to be seen how far Crime 101 can climb and whether its strong word-of-mouth will provide the box office boost it needs in the coming weeks. The key question now is: What did the film cost to produce, and can it ultimately surpass its reported budget to reach the all-important box office break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

Crime 101: Budget & Break-Even Point

The film was produced on a reported budget of $90 million, according to Variety. This suggests it needs to earn roughly $225 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

As of now, it still has about $221.1 million left to collect to reach that mark. Given its opening-day performance and overall weekend projections, Crime 101 will need strong theatrical legs and solid support from international markets if it hopes to come close to this milestone. The final box office verdict should become clearer as its theatrical run continues in the coming weeks.

That said, since the Amazon MGM Studios release is expected to stream on Prime Video later, the film could ultimately improve its overall profitability through its digital and post-theatrical revenue streams rather than relying solely on its theatrical performance.

Crime 101: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, his path intersects with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

Crime 101 – Official Trailer

