Sony’s animated sports comedy film GOAT hit theaters on February 13, 2026, in the U.S., and the word of mouth has been encouraging. The film currently holds an impressive 79% critics’ score and an impressive 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

At the North American box office, GOAT opened in second place with a solid $7.1 million on its first day from 3,863 theaters (as per Box Office Mojo), including $1 million from Thursday previews. It is placed just behind the weekend’s No. 1 release, Wuthering Heights ($11 million), but was comfortably ahead of Crime 101 ($3.9 million)

While the international box office figures for GOAT are still awaited, domestically, the film is tracking to earn around $20-23 million over its 3-day opening weekend. Even at this early stage, the animated title has already secured a spot among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2026 so far, as per Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. Given its steady start and positive audience response, it could realistically push into the yearly top ten within the next few days.

That brings us to the key question: what was GOAT’s reported production budget, and how much must it ultimately earn worldwide to surpass the break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

Budget & Break-Even Point At The Box Office

According to Deadline, the animated film GOAT was produced on a net budget of approximately $80-90 million (before P&A). This suggests GOAT needs to gross in the range of $200-225 million worldwide to reach the break-even mark, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

Based on these numbers, at present, the film remains about $193 million to $217.9 million short of that target. However, if its positive word of mouth sustains momentum in the coming weeks, especially once international numbers begin to roll in, GOAT has a realistic chance of closing this gap. For context, family-oriented animated films often depend on international markets for a strong worldwide total. That said, a clearer box office verdict should emerge as its theatrical run progresses.

GOAT: Plot & Storyline

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

