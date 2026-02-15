Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s latest steamy romance, Wuthering Heights, is poised to crush industry projections with the biggest 5-day opening for romances post-COVID. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film is adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name. The film began its rollout this Friday, November 13, and is currently playing in over 78 overseas markets.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights has collected $26.2 million worldwide. In North America, the movie grossed $11 million, below expectations. Internationally, it scored an impressive $15.2 million, including $9.5 million on Friday alone.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – 11 million

International – $15.2 million

Worldwide – $26.2 million

UK Records Second Biggest Warner Bros. Opening Day In Two Years

In the UK, Wuthering Heights grossed $3 million on Friday, marking Warner Bros.’ 2nd-largest opening day in the region in dollar terms over the last 2 years. It is just behind Superman, which opened to $3.6 million.

The film has also beaten Captain America: Brave New World’s $2.9 million Friday opening and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’s $2.6 million Thursday opening. Both films were released last Valentine’s Day week.

Industry Projections Eye $72–$87 Million Global Start

Industry projections estimate that Wuthering Heights will earn between $32 million and $37 million in North America over its three-day opening frame, $40 million to $50 million overseas, and $72 million to $87 million worldwide.

Christy Hall’s controversial 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, still holds the record for the highest first-weekend earnings worldwide post-COVID, with $80 million ($50 million from North America + $30 million internationally). If Wuthering Heights manages to earn the anticipated figures of $72 million to $87 million worldwide in the opening week, it will become the biggest post-COVID romance, surpassing It Ends With Us.

Wuthering Heights Rotten Tomatoes Score

Both critics and audiences have responded positively. Based on 227 reviews, the film holds a 64% Tomatometer score, and from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter score.

Wuthering Heights Storyline & Cast

Set against the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

