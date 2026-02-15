Chiranjeevi-led Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as a big success story for Tollywood at the worldwide box office. Despite multiple Sankranti releases, the film maintained its ground and performed really well. Now, after spending over a month in theaters, it is holding the top spot among Sankranti grossers and is just a few crores away from reaching a major milestone of 300 crore.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 34 days?

Internationally, the Telugu action-comedy entertainer concluded its run with a gross of 43 crore. In India, it is still minting fair moolah. On the fifth Saturday, day 34, it earned 56 lakh, showing a solid growth of 180% from day 33’s 20 lakh. Overall, it has earned 215.46 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 254.24 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 297.24 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 215.46 crore

India gross – 254.24 crore

Overseas gross – 43 crore

Worldwide gross – 297.24 crore

Set to make history for Tollywood!

As of now, no senior Telugu star has delivered a 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office, and Chiranjeevi has a chance to become the first with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film needs just 2.76 crore more to achieve the feat, and though its collections have slowed, it is likely to reach the mark in the coming days. So, Megastar is all set to make history with his Sankranti release.

Budget and box office verdict

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 215.46 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 15.46 crore. Calculated further, it equals 7.73% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office verdict:

Budget – 200 crore

India net collection – 215.46 crore

ROI – 15.46 crore

ROI% – 7.73%

Verdict – Plus

