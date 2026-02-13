Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run. In India, it has already spent a month in theaters and will most likely run for one more week on big screens. In the meantime, its overseas run has concluded with a solid total, making it Megastar’s highest-grossing film of all time.

In the overseas market, especially North America (USA and Canada), the Telugu action-comedy entertainer had good pre-release buzz. In advance bookings, it enjoyed impressive pre-sales, leading to a strong start of over 15 crore gross. However, the film started losing steam much earlier than expected, limiting its potential to score big. Nonetheless, it raked in a solid sum.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the overseas box office?

As per the final update, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed 43 crore at the overseas box office, which is a good enough number. The majority of collections came from the North American territory, which contributed 30.61 crore. Considering a solid start, the film was expected to cross 50 crore and earn 60-70 crore, but unfortunately, it didn’t.

With 43 crore gross in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It surpassed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which earned 30 crore during its lifetime run. In comparison, the Chiranjeevi starrer earned 43.33% more than Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and claimed the top spot.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s top grossers in the overseas market:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 43 crore Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 30 crore Waltair Veerayya – 29 crore Khaidi No. 150 – 26.3 crore Godfather – 20 crore

More about the film

The Telugu biggie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. Released on January 12, it was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore.

