Border 2 might not have been a beast like Gadar 2, but it still emerged as a success at the Indian box office despite a huge budget. For Bollywood, it turned out to be a much-needed big money spinner in the opening month of 2026. Recently, it concluded its third week run and, by the end of day 21, comfortably hit the 350 crore milestone in net collections. With this, Sunny Deol has achieved the massive feat twice.

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film had a decent third week. After enjoying healthy growth over the weekend, earning 17.58 crore, the film maintained some momentum on weekdays. On the third Monday, day 18, it earned 2.12 crore, followed by 2.75 crore on day 19 and 2 crore on day 20. On Thursday, day 21, it remained rock steady and scored 2 crore. In total, the film earned 26.45 crore during the third week.

Overall, Border 2 has earned 350.34 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, which equals 413.4 crore gross. With shows getting chopped off significantly due to O’Romeo’s release, the magnum opus is likely to see a big dip in collections, and in the lifetime run, it might miss the 375 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 244.97 crore

Week 2 – 78.92 crore

Week 3 – 26.45 crore

Total – 350.34 crore

Sunny Deol makes history!

As we can see, Border 2 has reached the 350 crore milestone in net collections in three weeks. With this, Sunny Deol has become the only non-Khan actor of Bollywood to touch the 350 crore mark twice at the Indian box office. Gadar 2 was his first film to achieve the feat. Overall, only Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny have scored 350 crore or more twice from Bollywood. Shah Rukh did it with Pathaan and Jawan.

Verdict of Border 2

The Border sequel was made at an estimated budget of 275 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 350.34 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 75.34 crore. Calculated further, it equals 27.39% returns, leading to a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 350.34 crore

ROI – 75.34 crore

ROI% – 27.39%

Verdict – Plus

