Sunny Deol led epic war action drama Border 2 is chasing the 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It could mark the second outing of the Bollywood superstar in the coveted club. But before that, Anurag Singh’s directorial has surpassed the global lifetime of Hrithik Roshan’s War. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 update!

How much has Border 2 earned overseas?

The momentum has slowed down as Border 2 is close to completing three weeks in international theatres. According to the latest update, it has accumulated 56.4 crore gross at the overseas box office in 20 days. It is very close to crossing Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which grossed 58 crores in its journey back in 2025.

Knocks down War worldwide!

Back in 2019, Hrithik Roshan delivered his highest-grossing film with War, which earned 466.82 crore gross globally. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s Republic Day release has crossed that mark within 20 days.

The worldwide box office collection of Border 2 stands at 467.4 crore gross. This includes 411 crore gross from the domestic market, while the remaining is from the international run. T-Series production is now eyeing to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 success, Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial amassed 470.6 crores in its lifetime, which means around 3.2 crore more are needed in the kitty.

Will miss Gadar 2 by a considerable margin!

The epic war action drama is the highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in India and worldwide. It was eyeing to become Sunny Deol’s #1 grosser, but it will remain far behind Gadar 2.

In its lifetime, Gadar 2 earned 685.19 crores. As for Border 2, even entry into the 500 crore club looks difficult at the moment!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

India net: 348.34 crore*

India gross: 411 crore*

Overseas gross: 56.4 crore

Worldwide gross: 467.4 crore

