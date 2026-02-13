With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, has concluded its opening week at the Indian box office, and it has been an impressive run so far. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has performed brilliantly and already emerged as a super hit. Made at a low cost, the film made solid earnings in the first 7 days and has also surpassed the returns of Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

On the first Thursday, day 7, the Kollywood teen rom-com scored an estimated 1.36 crore, down just 12.25% from day 6’s 1.55 crore. Even compared to the opening-day collection of 1.6 crore, it dropped by just 15%. Such a superb hold displays that word of mouth is strong among the audience, ensuring a long theatrical run.

Overall, With Love has earned an estimated 13.41 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 15.82 crore gross. With such a pace and momentum, the milestone of 25 crore net looks very much achievable. If it gets there comfortably, it will be a big win for the film and everyone involved.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.6 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 3.2 crore

Day 4 – 1.65 crore

Day 5 – 1.55 crore

Day 6 – 1.55 crore

Day 7 – 1.36 crore

Total – 13.41 crore

Becomes the most profitable Tamil film of 2025

With Love was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 13.41 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 9.41 crore. Calculated further, it equals 235.25% returns, and the rom-com has secured a super hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

With 235.25% returns, the Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer has become the most profitable Tamil film of 2026 by surpassing Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Made on a budget of 10 crore, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has earned 30.05 crore net so far, for an ROI of 20.05 crore, or 200.5% returns.

Box office summary of With Love:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 13.41 crore

ROI – 9.41 crore

ROI% – 235.25%

Verdict – Super Hit

