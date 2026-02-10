With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in key roles, had a good opening weekend, and everyone was eager to see how it performed on the first Monday. Guess what? The film has passed the Monday test with flying colors and also emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. Yes, it has become a hit in just 4 days, making it Kollywood’s second film of 2026 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

It’s the second month of the year, and so far, small films have been doing well for Kollywood. Big releases like Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar failed to meet expectations, giving a major blow to the industry. Speaking about the latest rom-com, it did well during the weekend, and on the first Monday, day 4, it earned an estimated 1.33 crore, showing a drop of just 16.87% from day 1’s 1.6 crore.

Overall, With Love has earned an estimated 8.63 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 10.18 crore gross. Considering positive word of mouth, the film is expected to maintain a steady pace during weekdays, and the opening week is heading for a total of around 12 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.6 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 3.2 crore

Day 4 – 1.33 crore

Total – 8.63 crore

With Love becomes a hit!

With Love was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has minted 8.63 crore so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 4.63 crore. Calculated further, it equals 115.75% or 116% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office. For Kollywood, it has become the second film of 2026 to become a hit after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 8.63 crore

ROI – 4.63 crore

ROI% – 115.75%

Verdict – Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vishwambhara Box Office: Chiranjeevi’s Magnum Opus Needs 240 Crore+ To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News