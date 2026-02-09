Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta‘s Vadh 2 concluded its opening weekend at the Indian box office on an underwhelming note. Considering the critical acclaim of Vadh, the spiritual sequel was expected to find some takers, and while it saw some footfalls in the first weekend, the numbers were not enough. However, compared to the first film, collections have been much higher after day 3. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood crime thriller released in theaters on February 6. It has received decent reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performances of Mishra and Gupta. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been favorable so far. However, due to its niche appeal and lack of hype, the film failed to show a big jump in its opening weekend.

How much did Vadh earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Vadh 2 opened at 50 lakh, then jumped 70% to 85 lakh on day 2. On day 3, it jumped again by 17.64% and earned 1 crore. Overall, it earned 2.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 2.77 crore gross. For those who don’t know, Vadh did a business of 34 lakh during its first weekend. If a comparison is made, the sequel earned 591.17% more in the first weekend.

Here’s the day-wise collection:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 85 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Total – 2.35 crore

While collections look fair considering the niche appeal, the film needs to pick up the pace to reach at least a respectable total.

More about the film

Vadh 2 is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar.

On BookMyShow, it has an impressive rating of 9 out of 10, with 1.9K votes. On IMDb, it is enjoying a rating of 9.2 out of 10, with 3.4K votes.

