It’s a new Friday, and it’s time for a new Bollywood release! The much-talked-about O’Romeo has finally arrived in theaters, and considering an impressive star cast, everyone is excited to see how the film turns out. Speaking about the advance booking for day 1, the film was moving ahead at a fair pace at the Indian box office, but over the last 24 hours, momentum picked up, leading to a good conclusion. Keep reading for a final pre-sales report!

Secures an impressive show count

Since Border 2 has slowed down and Mardaani 3 is fetching underwhelming numbers, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has benefited immensely, securing a solid show count across the country. Even a show count of around 10,000 would have been considered good for this action thriller, but in reality, it has managed to bag around 12,350 shows on opening day, which is impressive.

Finishes day 1 advance booking on a good note

After a decent trailer, O’Romeo suffered due to weak promotional assets, and there was little expectation from advance bookings. However, it has surprised everyone by selling 1.19 lakh+ tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, the film grossed 3.07 crore through opening day pre-sales (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office.

Among states, Maharashtra contributed the most by selling tickets worth 1.25 crore gross. It was followed by Delhi, with 1.01 crore gross. Among metropolitan areas, the National Capital Region leads with 1.01 crore, followed by Mumbai with 86.73 lakh and Bengaluru with 30.69 lakh.

O’Romeo ranks #1 among Shahid Kapoor’s post-COVID pre-sales!

With 3.07 crore gross, O’Romeo has registered the best day 1 pre-sales for Shahid Kapoor in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2.11 crore gross) by a considerable margin, and that too without any BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer. Such pre-sales indicate a decent to good start at the Indian box office.

Take a look at day 1 advance bookings of Shahid Kapoor’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

O’Romeo – 3.07 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 2.11 crore Jersey – 2 crore Deva – 1.67 crore

