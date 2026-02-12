Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, emerged as a big success story at the worldwide box office, and since it is still making some moolah internationally, the 300 crore milestone looks within reach. Amid this, the film has concluded its run in the most important overseas territory, North America (USA and Canada). Surprisingly, it has emerged as a loss venture in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer was released on January 12, with premieres being held on January 11. Backed by the star power of Megastar, the film saw good pre-sales, resulting in a start of over $1.5 million. However, with word of mouth being just decent, the film didn’t show strong legs and turned out to be a highly front-loaded affair. As a result, it couldn’t even triple its opening-day collection during its lifetime run.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the North American box office?

As per Venky Box Office, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has ended its run at the North American box office by grossing $3.38 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 30.61 crore. Out of this, $3.17 million (28.71 crore) has come from the USA. Canada has contributed $210K (1.9 crore). With such numbers, it emerged as Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film in the territory.

Turns out to be a losing affair!

While Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu became Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film in North America, it failed to be a success. For those who don’t know, the film’s breakeven target was set at $3.5 million (31.7 crore). Against this target, the film earned $3.38 million, thus missing the breakeven target by a small margin. It’s a bit shocking considering the strong start the biggie had registered.

More about the film

The film marked the debut collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi. It was produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore. It is currently streaming online on ZEE5.

