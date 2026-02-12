Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 was expected to cross the 100 crore club worldwide, marking the first for the franchise. Unfortunately, the word-of-mouth remained mixed, which restricted the footfalls. It has been around two weeks, and it has managed to emerge as her 8th highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 13 global update!

Can Mardaani 3 clock the 15 crore mark overseas?

In around 13 days of its international run, Mardaani 3 has amassed 13 crore gross. It faced competition from Dhurandhar and Border 2 in North America and other crucial markets, but managed to drive respectable footfalls.

Starting tomorrow, it will also battle against O’Romeo, but the weekend boost should help it get past the 15 crore mark. With that, it will join the leagues of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Baaghi 4 (15 crore), which also concluded their international run at 15 crores.

Beats Mardaani worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Mardaani 3 has grossed 61.73 crore in 13 days. This includes 48.73 crore gross from the domestic circuit. Rani Mukerji’s threequel surpassed the OG 2014 Mardaani (59.55 crore). It is now her 8th highest-grossing film globally. Today, it will further climb up the ladder by surpassing Bunty Aur Babli (62.74 crore).

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani 3: 61.73 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net – 41.3 crore

India gross – 48.73 crore

Overseas gross – 13 crore

Worldwide gross – 61.73 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: 69% Budget Recovered, Can Rani Mukerji’s Film Gain The Success Tag?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News