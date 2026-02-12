Mayasabha, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle in key roles, has ended its run without making any noise at the Indian box office. Released amid zero buzz and with extremely limited shows, the film kicked off its journey on a dismal note, as expected. However, after a slow start, it failed to gain any momentum and ended its run without leaving a trace. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood psychological thriller was released on January 30. It received mixed to decent reviews from critics. It was praised for the performances of the entire cast and the concept, but received criticism for being too heavy and niche for the audience. Among those who watched the film, it had an average to decent word of mouth, which didn’t really spread like wildfire due to its niche content.

How much did Mayasabha earn at the Indian box office?

Mayasabha was released alongside Mardaani 3, without any marketing or buzz. However, since the film had the name of Rahi Anil Barve (director of Tumbbad) attached, it was expected to find an audience after a slow start. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, and the film ended its run at just 85 lakh net at the Indian box office after two weeks in theaters. It equals 1 crore gross.

A major setback for Rahi Anil Barve

During its original run in 2018, Tumbbad didn’t perform well at the Indian box office, earning an underwhelming 13.48 crore net. However, it continued to enjoy appreciation for its content and built a loyal following over the years. Back in 2024, it was re-released and surprised everyone by earning 32.21 crore net, securing the much-deserved success tag.

With Tumbbad’s success during its second run, everyone was rooting for the next film from director Rahi Anil Barve. Unfortunately, when it was released, it failed to attract a respectable footfall. Compared with Tumbbad’s original run (13.48 crore), Mayasabha earned 93.69% less, giving a major setback to Rahi Anil Barve.

