Lionsgate’s latest horror release, The Strangers: Chapter 3, has received very little theater footfall since its US release on February 6. Like its predecessors, the final installment of the trilogy has received mostly negative reviews from critics. However, this time, the poor box-office run has made its existence even more difficult.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on an estimated $8.5 million budget, The Strangers: Chapter 3 has only earned $4.5 million worldwide. More than 93% of the total has come from domestic markets, with $4.2 million, while international markets have grossed around $304,000.

Box Office Summary

Domestic – $4.2 million

International – $304,000

Worldwide – $4.5 million

The film has significantly underperformed when compared to two other recent horror releases, Iron Lung and Send Help.

Compared to the previous Stranger movies, the third installment ranks the lowest. During its opening weekend, The Strangers: Chapter 3 earned $3.4 million from 2,565 theaters, with a low per-theater average of $1,353. In comparison, The Strangers: Chapter 2 earned $5.8 million from 2,690 theaters, while the first film grossed $11.8 million from 2,856 theaters in its opening weekend.

On its first Tuesday, the horror finale earned around $428,000, marking a 41.1% surge since Monday’s $303,000. However, compared to previous installments, the latest release ranks last again.

The Strangers Franchise’s First Discount Tuesday Earnings

The Strangers: Chapter 1 – $1.1 million

The Strangers: Chapter 2 – $738,000

Can The Strangers: Chapter 3 Break Even?

A film typically needs to earn about 2.5 times its budget to break even. Based on that estimate, The Strangers: Chapter 3 would need to gross around $21.25 million, a figure that currently appears out of reach.

Plot Overview

The Strangers: Chapter 3 follows Maya (Madelaine Petsch) as she confronts the masked killers one final time in a brutal, full-circle story of survival and revenge.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

