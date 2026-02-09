Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara has been in the public eye for a long time. The film was originally slated for a 2025 Sankranti release, but that did not happen. Since then, it has faced multiple release delays, largely attributed to extensive CGI and VFX work. When the teaser dropped, all hell broke loose, as the visuals were widely criticized for looking like mobile game graphics.

This was followed by the revelation that some elements in the teaser included AI-generated visuals, due to time constraints. Unsurprisingly, audiences were far from pleased. As a result, the makers, including Chiranjeevi, decided to completely revamp the graphics, which naturally pushed the budget higher. This now raises the big question: how much did the film cost?

Chiranjeevi’s Salary For Vishwambhara & Film’s Budget

Vishwambhara is the most expensive project in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career so far. Ever since its inception, the film was conceived as a big-budget venture. Now, according to a report published by TrackTollywood, the budget has crossed 250 crore, out of which 75 crore is Chiranjeevi’s remuneration alone. If the budget is set at exactly 250 crore, then Megastar is charging a whopping 30% of the total cost as salary, which is a significant sum.

Telugu 360 had earlier reported in April 2025 that the production house behind the project, UV Creations, allocated 75 crore exclusively for the film’s VFX. Top studios from Hollywood are reportedly involved in revamping the visual effects. Let’s hope all these massive investments deliver the level of results everyone is expecting.

Vishwambhara Expected Release

Now, you might be wondering when Vishwambhara will be released. Last year, on his birthday, Chiranjeevi confirmed a release window via a video without specifying an exact date. The timeframe he mentioned was the summer of 2026. Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, Kunal Kapoor, Surbhi Puranik, and Isha Chawla, with music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

