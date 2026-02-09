This week’s streaming lineup offers an interesting mix across languages and genres. Leading the list is Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s Telugu action romantic drama, alongside an English dark comedy series that explores neighbors, folklore, and simmering suspicion. There are also two Malayalam films, one centered on a missing child and another revolving around the murder of a journalist, with the police under suspicion. To know the titles, release dates, platforms, and plots of OTT releases this week scroll down.

Zee5

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Telugu) – February 12, 2026

Chiranjeevi’s character, Shankara Vara Prasad, is a National Security Guard officer who is trying to reconcile with his ex-wife, Sasirekha, played by Nayanthara, a wealthy businesswoman. Their separation was caused by ego clashes, largely instigated by her father. Now, Shankara Vara Prasad is tasked with protecting her and her family.

Paathirathri (Malayalam) – February 13, 2026

Two police officers, Sub Inspector Jancy Kurian, played by Navya Nair, and civil police officer Hareesh, played by Soubin Shahir, are on night patrol when they chase a man into a marshland. To avoid paperwork, and believing that he has escaped, they leave the area without filing an incident report or informing their colleagues. The next day, the body of journalist Ansar, played by Sunny Wayne, is found there, and suspicion falls on the two officers. Did they accidentally kill Ansar, or is there more than meets the eye?

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel (Bengali) – February 13, 2026

A horror-comedy set in a hotel where people arrive for winter vacation, unaware that it’s haunted. Built atop a colonial burial ground, the hotel is infested with ghosts who soon begin to involve themselves in the lives of the guests.

JioHotstar

The Burbs (English) – February 9, 2026

A dark comedy about a couple who move into a house in the safest town in America, opposite a Victorian house that has been abandoned for 20 years. When someone moves into the deserted house, the wife learns about the local lore and begins to suspect the new tenant. Soon, she and a couple of neighbors start investigating, questioning whether something sinister is really happening or if it’s just a delusion.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (English) – February 13, 2026

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set in 1986, around the Smurl family, who purchase a mirror that is far from ordinary. It can bring a demon into our world. As Ed and Lorraine Warren’s daughter becomes entangled in this mess, they are forced to confront a malevolent entity that has crossed their path before.

Prime Video

Cross season 2 (English) – February 11, 2026

A billionaire is placed under the protection of the FBI and the local police after receiving a package containing the severed fingers of another billionaire. A female serial killer is on the loose, targeting the ultra-wealthy. As the protagonist races to uncover the reason behind the murders, he must determine whether the killings are driven solely by hatred toward billionaires or if something far deeper and more personal is at play.

Netflix

Joe’s College Road Trip (English) – February 13, 2026

A grandfather takes his teenage grandchild on a road trip. Having led a sheltered life so far, the grandchild begins to learn about a different world through the journey, as the grandfather introduces him.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (English) – February 12, 2026

Set in Ireland, the story follows four childhood friends, one of whom has been estranged for years and is now believed to be dead. At her wake, the remaining three find several things suspicious and begin to believe that she may not be dead after all. This leads them to launch an investigation into what really happened to her.

Kohrra season 2 (Punjabi-Hindi) – February 11, 2026

In Kohrra 2, a woman has been murdered in her brother’s barn, and the list of suspects includes her husband. The police officer investigating the case is also struggling with personal and professional problems.

Apple TV Plus

Eternity (English) – February 13, 2026

What happens when we die? We do not know for sure if there is an afterlife, but if there is, what would it be like? This film imagines a world where you must choose one monogamous partner to spend the rest of eternity with. Elizabeth Olsen’s character faces this dilemma: her first husband died and waited for her for decades, but her second husband is also there. Which one will she choose to spend eternity with?

SonyLiv

Baby Girl (Malayalam) – February 12, 2026

A newborn baby is kidnapped from Good Shepherd Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and the hospital attendant becomes the primary suspect. His escape from the hospital raises further suspicion. However, the real questions remain: is he truly involved in the kidnapping, what happened to the newborn baby, and is she in danger?

