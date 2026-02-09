Streaming giant Netflix delivered a diverse slate of originals in 2025, ranging from action-packed thrillers like Havoc and animated sensations such as K-Pop Demon Hunters to crime comedies (The Thursday Murder Club), gripping political thrillers (A House of Dynamite), Gothic sci-fi (Frankenstein), and intriguing mysteries (Wake Up Dead Man). Building on that momentum, the first half of 2026 promises another compelling mix of films across genres. Here are five English-language Netflix originals that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. War Machine

Director: Patrick Hughes

Patrick Hughes Release Date: March 6, 2026

Plot: During a tough training exercise, a group of U.S. Army Rangers comes face-to-face with a deadly threat, turning their assignment into a brutal fight for survival. The sci-fi action film stars Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, and Stephen James.

2. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper Release Date: March 20, 2026

Plot: Set in 1940 during World War II, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns from a self-imposed exile to face a dangerous new crisis. With his family, reputation, and Britain’s future at risk, he must face the consequences of the life and legacy he created.

3. Apex

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Baltasar Kormákur Release Date: April 24, 2026

Plot: The survival action thriller follows a grieving rock climber (Charlize Theron) who ventures into the Australian wilderness, testing her limits. Her adventurous journey takes a deadly turn when a ruthless hunter (Taron Egerton) pursues her, forcing her into a brutal fight for survival.

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures

Director: Olivia Newman

Olivia Newman Release Date: May 8, 2026

Plot: Based on Shelby Van Pelt’s best-selling novel of the same name, the mystery drama follows an elderly widow, Tova (Sally Field), who works night shifts at a local aquarium. Her life takes an interesting turn when she forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus. It also features Lewis Pullman in a pivotal role.

5. Ladies First

Director: Thea Sharrock

Thea Sharrock Release Date: May 2026

Plot: Inspired by the French romantic comedy I Am Not an Easy Man, the film follows a chauvinistic man (Sacha Baron Cohen) who suddenly finds himself in an alternate world dominated by women. Things get more difficult for him when he meets a confident and fiery female counterpart (Rosamund Pike).

